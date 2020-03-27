Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Equal Weight”

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 566,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,195. The stock has a market cap of $563.06 million, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,299,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

