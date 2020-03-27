NEXT’s (NXT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale cut NEXT to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NEXT to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,303.17 ($82.91).

Shares of NXT traded down GBX 500 ($6.58) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4,008 ($52.72). The stock had a trading volume of 720,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,793.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,452.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

