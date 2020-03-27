NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NICE stock remained flat at $$179.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.50.

Get NICE alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NICE to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.