Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,271 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.35% of Nielsen worth $25,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after buying an additional 9,629,011 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,634,000 after buying an additional 3,792,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,613,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,145,000 after buying an additional 3,395,898 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,662,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,550,000 after buying an additional 1,876,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,888,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,841,000 after buying an additional 1,609,425 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

In related news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.95. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

