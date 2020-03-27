Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Director Acquires $210,550.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. 14,181,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,755,081. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.