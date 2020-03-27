Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Nike by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $582,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

