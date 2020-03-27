Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Nike worth $2,112,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,583,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,103,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Argus lifted their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

