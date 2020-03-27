Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,072,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,211 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.58% of Nike worth $919,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.56. The company had a trading volume of 558,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,103,877. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.28%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

