Nimiq Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $212,530.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.02059595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.08 or 0.03376181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00596472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00759470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00076491 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00488821 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015007 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,514,495,283 coins and its circulating supply is 5,606,245,283 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.