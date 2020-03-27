Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 132,752,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 27th total of 170,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.

NIO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 25,047,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,435,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. NIO has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

