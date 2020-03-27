Niobio Cash Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $46,655.62 and $63.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

