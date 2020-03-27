Niobium Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $427.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $464,083.45 and approximately $427.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.02580112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00193076 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

