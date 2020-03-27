NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Up 103.8% in March

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the February 27th total of 60,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 14,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,735. The company has a market cap of $141.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.37. NL Industries has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NL Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NL Industries by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NL Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in NL Industries by 4,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NL Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.