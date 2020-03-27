Noir (NOR) Achieves Market Cap of $465,291.45

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Noir has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a total market capitalization of $465,291.45 and approximately $776.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.02545719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00194645 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041423 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,301,952 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

