Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €2.70 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €2.70 ($3.14) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.02 ($4.67).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

