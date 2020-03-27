Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lifted to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 31,078,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,323,961. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -301,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 593,788 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.