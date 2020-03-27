Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 31,078,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,323,961. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 593,788 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.9% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 288,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 16.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 101,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $58,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.