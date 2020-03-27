Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOK. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 31,078,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,323,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -301,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 593,788 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

