Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,136,800 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 27th total of 40,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

NOK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,078,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,323,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.