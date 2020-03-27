NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Reaches $0.0005

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $323,273.27 and approximately $95.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 610,706,287 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

