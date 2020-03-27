Non-Standard Finance (NSF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Non-Standard Finance (LON: NSF):

3/26/2020 – Non-Standard Finance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/26/2020 – Non-Standard Finance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/11/2020 – Non-Standard Finance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/11/2020 – Non-Standard Finance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

NSF opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Friday. Non-Standard Finance PLC has a one year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 60.06 ($0.79). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 37,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

