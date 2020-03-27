Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Stake Boosted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 6,512.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,295 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Norbord worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Norbord by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,000,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norbord by 6,822.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 897,704 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Norbord by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 354,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Norbord by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 252,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Norbord during the fourth quarter worth $7,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Norbord from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of OSB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.06. 333,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Norbord Inc has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Norbord’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norbord Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

