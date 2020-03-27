Nord/LB Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €19.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €19.00 ($22.09) price target from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.64 ($30.97).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA EVK traded down €0.94 ($1.09) on Friday, hitting €18.24 ($21.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,188 shares. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.51.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.