Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Cleveland Research

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JWN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

JWN stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $58,488,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $6,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 347,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 168,089 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

