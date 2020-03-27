Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,191,000 after acquiring an additional 306,112 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

NYSE:NSC opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

