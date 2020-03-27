Northcoast Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cognex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CGNX. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Cognex has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $103,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.