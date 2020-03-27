Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Up 87.3% in March

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,437,400 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the February 27th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,395,000 after purchasing an additional 82,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $162,543,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,371,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

