Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.62. 755,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,332. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

