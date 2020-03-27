Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 27th total of 62,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NWPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Michael C. Franson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 67,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

