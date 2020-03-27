NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NBY opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.