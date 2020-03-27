Novacoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $546,921.99 and approximately $714.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003529 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031322 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 190.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000604 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

