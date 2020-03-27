Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

NVS stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

