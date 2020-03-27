NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,729,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 27th total of 8,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of NRG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.55. 3,399,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,518. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

