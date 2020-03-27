Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 570,607 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Nuance Communications worth $18,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,637.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 205,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,562 shares of company stock worth $867,493. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.