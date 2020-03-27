Nucleus Vision Market Cap Reaches $2.43 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Upbit and BITBOX. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $715,090.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.33 or 0.04692474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00066067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016311 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,883,751,768 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, Zebpay, Huobi, Upbit, BITBOX, Bittrex, Bitrue, Binance, CoinBene, Bitbns, Ethfinex and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

