Numeraire (NMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.03 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $39.03 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $16.44 or 0.00246640 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.02582525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00193124 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,374,294 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.