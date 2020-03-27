NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NUVA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.