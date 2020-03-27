Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the February 27th total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,961 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter worth $3,291,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 139,171 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 4th quarter valued at $2,111,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,092. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

