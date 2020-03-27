Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 27th total of 345,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE JQC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,215. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

