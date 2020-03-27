Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JRO. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,349,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 792,450 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the fourth quarter worth $4,388,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the fourth quarter worth $2,145,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the fourth quarter worth $662,000.

NYSE:JRO opened at $6.85 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

