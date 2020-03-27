Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the February 27th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NKG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 967.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

