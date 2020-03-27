Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,707 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 269,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NIQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 2,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

