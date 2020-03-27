Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Stock Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000.

NXJ stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

