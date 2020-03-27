Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 27th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYV remained flat at $$13.15 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) by 446.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,107 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

