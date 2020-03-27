Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 27th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:SPXX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 186,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

