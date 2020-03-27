NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 27th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,749.00.

In related news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total value of $7,677,493.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,292,339.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 136.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 191.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $69.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,871.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,245. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,498.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,674.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $58.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVR will post 201.8 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

