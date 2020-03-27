NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,428 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,970,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $89,498,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $114,237,000 after purchasing an additional 468,724 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $41,792,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

