Oasis Petroleum (OAS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/25/2020 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/24/2020 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/20/2020 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

3/11/2020 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/10/2020 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

3/10/2020 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “One of the leading Bakken players, Oasis Petroleum’s production growth is likely to benefit from its top-tier acreage (414,000 net acres) in the Williston Basin. Further, exposure in the Delaware Basin with around 23,000 acres also offers the company attractive returns and low cost benefits. The company’s midstream and well services completion business provides it an edge over peers. However, the company is struggling to contain its lease operating expenses, which rose to $7.26 per Boe from the year-ago figure of $6.95 per Boe. Moreover, the company reduced its headcount by 12% in Q3, which might further dampen investor confidence. As it is, the E&P operator is struggling with extremely low oil prices, which fell near the $30-per-barrel mark recently. This accounts for our cautious stance on Oasis Petroleum stock.”

3/9/2020 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/27/2020 – Oasis Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $2.00 to $1.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Oasis Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Oasis Petroleum had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

OAS opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $40,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

