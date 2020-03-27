OAX Hits Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. OAX has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $821,980.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx and LATOKEN. Over the last week, OAX has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.02578772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00193811 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,170,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui, LATOKEN, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.