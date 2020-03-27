Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was downgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obalon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OBLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 65,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,787. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -3.59.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.35% and a negative net margin of 721.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLN. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,712,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 168.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 329,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 207,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.